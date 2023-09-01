ADC visits schools to inspect academic activities after vacations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam on Friday visited several schools in the district to inspect facilities and academic activities after summer vacations.

According to district administration Tank, the ADC undertook the visit to schools in light of the provincial government's directives to monitor and review academic activities at schools that opened today after summer vacations.

Among the educational institutions, the ADC visited Government Primary school Bhagwal and the attendance register.

The ADC also inspected cleanliness conditions, clean drinking water and other necessary facilities and instructed the relevant staff to carry out cleanliness on the premises on a daily basis so an enabling environment could be ensured for learning.

He urged teachers to focus on equipping the students with quality education to prepare them for meeting the modern day's challenges