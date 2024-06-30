ADC visits sewers, drains of Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Samir Laghari visited various sewers and drains in Nawabshah, including West Nawabshah, Gujra Branch Drain, Landhi, and Bachheri Drain.

According to a handout issued here, ADC reviewed the sanitation situation in the sewers and drains and issued instructions to the LBOD officers to ensure the cleaning of all the sewers before the rains and also take steps for the cleaning of all the drains so that the cleaning of the sewers and drains will prevent the rains. Water can drain easily, too.

LBOD officers, while informing the ADC, said, "The work of cleaning all the sewers and drains in the district is going on fast."

Assistant Commissioner (UT) Ghazanfar Pradhak and LBOD officers, along with ADC, were present on the occasion.

