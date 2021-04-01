UrduPoint.com
ADC Visits Sujwal City, Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:52 PM

Taking notice of profiteering and over charging in daily use commodities Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Sujawal Riaz Hussain Leghari on Thursday paid surprise visit of city and inspected different shops of daily use items including bakeries, Hotels, chicken and other shops

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Taking notice of profiteering and over charging in daily use commodities Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Sujawal Riaz Hussain Leghari on Thursday paid surprise visit of city and inspected different shops of daily use items including bakeries, Hotels, chicken and other shops.

According to a handout issued by district administration ADC expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness in shops, selling substandard food items and other matters imposed fine on various shops.

Later talking to media ADC said that all out efforts were made for controlling price hike and artificial inflation in district so that people could directly benefited of steps taken by district management to provide easy access to masses regarding buying daily use commodities.

He said that performance of the all price control magistrates was being monitored on a daily basis while price control magistrates were also fully engaged against profiteers and hoarders.

ADC said that due to such steps prices of daily use items were reducing day by day and people were getting relief in this regard. Among others Bureau of supply officer Sarmad Qureshi and other officials were also accompanied with Additional Deputy Commissioner.

