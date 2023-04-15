UrduPoint.com

ADC Visits Timargarah Afghan Refugees Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023

ADC visits Timargarah Afghan Refugees Camp

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdul Wali Khan Saturday visited the Afghan Refugees Camp in Timargarah and monitored the ongoing Anti-Polio campaign.

During his visit, Abdul Wali Khan gave instructions to the workers in the anti-polio campaign.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Wali Khan also checked the Maternal Child Center of Afghan Refugees Camp on the second day of the ongoing Anti-Polio campaign in Timargarah Afghan Refugees Camp.

He went through the camp besides checking the records of medicines and staff. He also gave instructions to the staff on duty in the polio campaign.

