ADC Visits To Monitor Distribution Of Payments Under EKP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:08 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Ghazi Nawaz Khan Tuesday visited the centers setup for the distribution of payment to the poor and needy people under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme in the district

His visit was aimed to monitor and ensure transparency in the distribution process besides check all those who were receiving payments were genuine and deserving people.

He also visited Government Girls Degree College No. 2 Center and met with the women representing their respective families and receiving the payments of Rs 12,000 to each of the needy and deserving people.

On the occasion, Assistant Director Arif Khan gave him a detailed briefing on the distribution and management of cash financing among the beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning Ghazi Nawaz while talking to the media persons expressed satisfaction over the following of guideline by the government and other measures for the distribution of financial assistance.

