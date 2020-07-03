ADC visits under construction coronavirus testing lab

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital Kohat on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman and inspected the under construction coronavirus Test lab

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital Kohat on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman and inspected the under construction coronavirus Test lab.

ACs under training Sajid Ali and Shahid Khan also accompanied him.

Bashir Ahmed was informed that most of the machinery has been installed in the lab and it would be validated in a few days. On completion of the lab, not only Kohat but also the people of other districts of the division like Karak, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram would get the facilities of corona Test nearby. The ADC commended the efforts of Dr. Asif and Dr. Afzal in setting up the lab and termed the installation of the lab as an important milestone in the struggle against coronavirus.