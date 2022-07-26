ADC visits various areas of Gwadar to review drainage, sewage system after rains

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gwadar Zakir Baloch visited different areas of the city and inspected the drainage and sewage lines in different places on Tuesday.

Chief Officer Gwadar Afzal Shehzada, Tehsildar Yaqoob Sheikh and District Chief Officer Ayaz accompanied the ADC during the visit.

The ADC issued instructions to immediately start the cleaning of drainage process.