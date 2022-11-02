ADC visits vegetable, fruit market

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi on Wednesday visited the vegetable and fruit market, and supervised the auction process.

She checked quality of vegetables and fruits and directed the officers to ensure transparent auction of vegetables and fruits.

She said the demand and supply should be closely monitored and timely issuanceof rate lists should also be ensured.