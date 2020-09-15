UrduPoint.com
ADC Visits Vegetable Market To Check Prices

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Sabzi Mandi to check prices and quality of vegetable and fruits

During visit, he directed traders and commission agents to sell their items at low rates so that retailers could sell them cheaper to customers.

He directed the President Market committee to provide rate lists daily so shopkeepers could display them properly. He said if any one was found selling vegetables and fruit at higher rates they would be punished according to law.

