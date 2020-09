ADC visits vegetable market to check prices

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Sabzi Mandi to check prices and quality of vegetable and fruits

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Sabzi Mandi to check prices and quality of vegetable and fruits.

During visit, he directed traders and commission agents to sell their items at low rates so that retailers could sell them cheaper to customers.

He directed the President Market committee to provide rate lists daily so shopkeepers could display them properly. He said if any one was found selling vegetables and fruit at higher rates they would be punished according to law.