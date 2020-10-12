ADC visits vegetables market, reviews facilities for consumers

UrduPoint.com
Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhtar Hussain Qureshi Monday paid a surprise visit to the vegetable market here and reviewed security measures, cleanliness situation, and the facilities being provided to the consumers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhtar Hussain Qureshi Monday paid a surprise visit to the vegetable market here and reviewed security measures, cleanliness situation, and the facilities being provided to the consumers.

The ADC also reviewed the prices and quality of edible items on various stalls and inquired about the issues from the citizens.

He directed the TMA staff to care for the consumers especially women and elderly persons visiting the bazaar. He said the administration was determined to provide daily use items to the people at cheaper rates.

Qureshi said the profiteers and hoarders were dealt strictly that was why the food situation in the region was satisfactory.

He said that public service was government's mission so that fruits of democracy could reach every person and living standard of common man be raised.

