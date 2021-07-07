UrduPoint.com
ADC Visits Wah Hospital To Inspect Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

ADC visits Wah hospital to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning, Maleeha Jamal on Wednesday paid a visit to Wah General Hospital and inspected facilities being provided to the patients.

She interacted with the patients and directed the officials to provide the maximum facilities to the patients reaching the hospital.

The ADC directed the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital to ensure the smooth functioning of the air conditioner and fans at the hospital keeping in view the scorching heat.

Maleeha also checked the attendance register and medicine record at the hospital.

She also took a round of the Hospital's emergency, operation theatre and OPD and directed the officials to ensure the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and social distancing in the OPDs.

More Stories From Pakistan

