ADC visits Women Crisis Center

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P), Reena along with Amjad Afridi, District Officer Social Welfare Kohat visited Women Crisis Centre here on Friday.

On the occasion, Manager, Women Crisis Centre gave a detailed presentation about the facilities and services being provided at the centre which included, shelter, food, counseling, legal aid and reintegration and repatriation.

The additional deputy commissioner appreciated the efforts and services of the staff and management of the facility. However, upon identification of the ADC, a day-care centre will be established and functionalized soon at the facility, a press release from the office of RIO Kohat said.