ADC Wants SDC Functional At Prova To Facilitate People

Published November 23, 2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood directed the officials concerned to make Service Delivery Centre (SDC) functional at Prova Tehsil to facilitate people.

He expressed these views while visiting the SDC along with Assistant Commissioner Prova Kiramatullah Khan here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the ADC was given a detailed briefing regarding facilities available to the people in the Service Delivery Centre besides other ongoing development work.

Tariq Mehmood directed the assistant commissioner Prova to ensure the completion of the remaining construction work at the earliest besides improving electricity.

Later, the ADC visited Patwar Khana and checked land records at different counters.

He directed the revenue officials to extend all possible facilities and create ease and convenience for people.

