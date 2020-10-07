ADC warns closure of marriage halls, hotels violating SOPs

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Acting Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Salamat Memon has warned to close marriage halls and hotels failing to observe Standard operating procedure (SOPs) of coronavirus.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the representatives of hotels, marriage halls and market committee for reviewing compliance over SOPs.

DC said that all marriage halls and hotels would be sealed in case of any corona case reported in jurisdiction of a particular marriage hall or hotel.

He directed hotel and marriage hall owners to ensure installation of sanitized gates and hand washing points.

Deputy Commissioner said that various teams constituted comprised of Assistant Commissioners, DSPs and representatives of marriage halls and hotels which would pay surprise visits to marriage halls and hotels.

On the occasion President Anjuman-Taajiran Anees-u-Rehman and General Secretary Amin Memon assured district administration to ensure compliance over SOPs formulated for Marriage halls and hotels.

Among others Assistant Commissioners, police officers, hotels and marriage hall owners were also present.