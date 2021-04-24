ADC warns strict action against violation of dengue SOPs

UrduPoint.com
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz Joyia said on Saturday that strict action would be taken against the staff deployed for anti-dengue campaign, if they found showing any negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

He said the departments concerned should ensure their attendance in the meeting of Tehsil Emergency Response Committees and the DC office should be kept informed of the proceedings report of the meeting.

District Coordinator Dr Tariq briefs on surveillance results and performance of anti-dengue teams.

The ADCG also urged to use all possible means to create awareness among the citizens to stay safe fromdengue.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Samiullah and officers of the departments concerned.

