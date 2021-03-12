UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Warns Traders Against Sale Of Substandard Edible Oil & Ghee

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

ADC warns traders against sale of substandard edible oil & ghee

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Adnan Rashid on Friday warned wholesale dealers and distributors against selling substandard edible oil and ghee and said it would take strict action against such traders after the passage of two months grace period.

Speaking in a meeting held with traders and oil wholesalers at DC office Sukkur, the ADC asked oil wholesalers and distributors to seek standardized product from millers and large distributor to check sale of substandard food items.

The ADC Sukkur said that all wholesalers' and distributors should stop the sale of such oil as soon as possible as after the grace period of two months, a strict action will be taken against them. Assistant commissioner Sukkur, food department representatives, health department representatives, traders and food fortification programme attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Oil Sale Rashid Sukkur All From

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

21 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

23 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

25 minutes ago

National Cricket’s Chief Selector shares the rea ..

35 minutes ago

55,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.