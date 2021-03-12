ADC warns traders against sale of substandard edible oil & ghee

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Adnan Rashid on Friday warned wholesale dealers and distributors against selling substandard edible oil and ghee and said it would take strict action against such traders after the passage of two months grace period.

Speaking in a meeting held with traders and oil wholesalers at DC office Sukkur, the ADC asked oil wholesalers and distributors to seek standardized product from millers and large distributor to check sale of substandard food items.

The ADC Sukkur said that all wholesalers' and distributors should stop the sale of such oil as soon as possible as after the grace period of two months, a strict action will be taken against them. Assistant commissioner Sukkur, food department representatives, health department representatives, traders and food fortification programme attended the meeting.