ADCG, AC visit Ramzan Bazaar Alipur Chathha

(@FahadShabbir)

WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ali Akbar Bhindar, Assistant Commissioner Wazirabad Amir Mahmood and DSP Wazirabad Rana Muhammad islam visited Ramzan Bazaar Alipur Chathha.

They ordered the officials concerned to improve the quality and supply of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities in the stalls.

They also directed to ensure supply of sugar and flour.

They said that all possible relief would be provided to the people as per the government directives.

They advised the people to maintain social distancing and ensure the use of face masks.