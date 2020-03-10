UrduPoint.com
ADCG Asks Human Rights Bodies To Improve Performance

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:56 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner formulated committees of district level to check the violation of human rights at government and semi-government organization offices, public palaces and homes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner formulated committees of district level to check the violation of human rights at government and semi-government organization offices, public palaces and homes.

Members of committees must stop the human rights violations by playing their active role and take action against according to law whom violate the human rights.

He expressed these views while presiding over a second district committee meeting regarding human rights here on Tuesday.

In meeting Deputy Director Social Welfare Hussain Ahmed Gondal, Superintendent Jail Asghar Muneer, DSP Sadder Akhter Ali, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Riaz and others members were also present.

The ADCG has directed for setting up a sub-committee which would visit all the departments of the districts, including public and private institutions, hospitals and police stations also to ensure the awareness of human rights violations and also ensure its prevention.

He also directed to raise awareness about human rights and also arrange the campaign at district and tehsil level to educate the citizen about their basic rights.

He said that domestic violence couldn't be tolerated on women and children and as well as in educational institutions also.

He also directed to set up a human rights cell at the district level.

In meeting also presented suggestion for the protection of human rights and prevention of violation by members.

