ADCG Chairs DCC Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabbir Hussain Butt chaired a district coordination committee (DCC) meeting for Population Welfare Department (PWD) in DC's office here on Monday.

District Officer PWD Adnan Ashraf gave a briefing regarding the departmental performance and steps taken by PWD to raise awareness about balanced family.

The ADCG, while expressing his satisfaction with the performance of PWD, directed the district population welfare officer to share his monthly field activities report with the district administration so that these activities can be improved. It should be ensured that awareness lectures were held at the schools and colleges level in order to educate our generations about the implications of population, he added.

The ADCG directed to organise awareness lectures for industry workers with the help of Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also insisted to organise free medical camp and awareness lecture for the workers at the kilns.

District Coordination Health Dr Umar Sharif Rathore, Monitoring Officer Sultan Mahmood, District Information Officer (DIO) Munawar Hussain, Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Aalam, Deputy Technical Dr Shabina Sarfaraz, Assistant Director education Muhammed Ashfaq and representatives of other departments also participated.

