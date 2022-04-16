UrduPoint.com

ADCG Chairs DERC Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 03:45 PM

ADCG chairs DERC meeting

A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue was held in DC Office Committee Room under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal

The meeting was attended by CEO District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Muhammed Aslam Chaudhry, DHOs Dr Wasim Mirza, Dr Ahmed Nasir, District Surveillance Officer Dr Shehzad Iqbal, Entomologist Sehrish Khalid, Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, CEO Education Mian Riaz, DD Colleges Iqbal Kaloya and local officials of all departments concerned.

Addressing the participants, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Farooq Akmal said that all departments should conduct 100 per cent activity of android base dengue surveillance according to the regular timeline.

He said that district/tehsil headquarters hospitals, rural and Primary health centers should conduct dengue screening of suspected patients coming for treatment those who had symptoms of dengue fever.

He urged the representative of Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital participating in the meeting to conduct dengue test of suspected dengue patients during check-up in OPDs as per the government directive so that dengue fever disease load data could be taken.

The ADCG said that physicians and doctors examining OPD patients should be urged to identify dengue fever patients.

Deputy Director Colleges Iqbal Kaloya said that android base dengue surveillance was being carried out in all colleges.

However, dengue surveillance activity was not being carried out in Govt College Women University Sialkot, due to which, the target of monitoring of higher education department could not be achieved, he added.

The meeting directed the consumer council and other departments whose dengue surveillance was less than 100 per cent, should strictly follow SOPs to eradicate dengue.

Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo also briefed the participantsabout the dengue surveillance.

