ADCG Chairs DERC Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Narowal Muhammad Hanif was held here on Tuesday.

Briefing the ADCG, District Entomologist Amanat Ali said that during the week, 48,344 houses were visited by 414 indoor teams while 13,640 houses and buildings were visited by 74 outdoor teams. As many as 1371 hotspots were also checked.

On the occasion, the ADCG Narowal said that it was very important for every institution and individual to be involved in the departmental efforts to cope with dengue virus.

All government departments should fulfill their responsibilities in terms of vector surveillance and cleanliness, he said.

The ADCG said that government departments were playing their vital role in preventing the spread of dengue virus.

He said that citizens should also support the institutions in keeping their homes, streets and neighborhoods clean.

The meeting was attended by Deputy District Officer Health Dr Muhammad Adnan, DIO Ehsanul Haq including heads of education, Higher Education,Agriculture, Information, DZO, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Environment,Industries, Fisheries, District Council and Highways.

