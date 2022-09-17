ADCG chairs DERC meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Ahmed Nawaz chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue at DC Office Committee Room here on Saturday.

District Health Authority CEO Dr Ahmed Nasir and DHO Dr Waseem Mirza along with the officials of all departments concerned briefed about the implemented dengue SOPs, anti-dengue activities and provision of medical facilities to the patients affected by dengue fever.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmad Nawaz said that dengue fever was spreading rapidly as 29 positive cases of dengue were reported in the district during the last 15 days.

He said that dengue vector surveillance activities had to be intensified and mostimportantly, systematic awareness campaigns were needed to create awarenessamong the citizens to prevent dengue.