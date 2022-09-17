UrduPoint.com

ADCG Chairs DERC Meeting

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ADCG chairs DERC meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sialkot Ahmed Nawaz chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue at DC Office Committee Room here on Saturday.

District Health Authority CEO Dr Ahmed Nasir and DHO Dr Waseem Mirza along with the officials of all departments concerned briefed about the implemented dengue SOPs, anti-dengue activities and provision of medical facilities to the patients affected by dengue fever.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmad Nawaz said that dengue fever was spreading rapidly as 29 positive cases of dengue were reported in the district during the last 15 days.

He said that dengue vector surveillance activities had to be intensified and mostimportantly, systematic awareness campaigns were needed to create awarenessamong the citizens to prevent dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Nasir Sialkot All

Recent Stories

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

23 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

2 hours ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.