ADCG Chairs District Anti-dengue Committee Meeting

Published October 11, 2022

ADCG chairs district anti-dengue committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas said on Tuesday that third party audit would be enured to make the dengue surveillance effective.

A campaign should be launched at tehsil level for the awareness of citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of district anti-dengue committee. Officers from all the departments concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, ADCG Shahid Abbas said the number of dengue positive cases in the district was 67 while 12 new cases were reported during the last week.

The ADCG said that larvae had been found in 105 places in the district while there were 1413 hotspots.

He said that in October, cases were registered against 35 people for not taking steps to prevent dengue and notices were sent to 1186 people.

Dengue surveillance teams should pay close attention to indoor checking andindustrial areas, he added.

