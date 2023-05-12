ADCG chairs District Welfare Fund Board meeting

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (AGCG) Sialkot Ahmed Raza chaired the District Welfare Fund Board meeting, held at DC Office Committee Room

As many as 302 applications for burial, marriage grant and monthly grant of Rs 14.5 million were approved.

According to details, a total of 304 cases were considered in the meeting and after scrutiny, the board approved the cases.

The cases of 102 funeral grants of Rs 3.535 million, 185 marriage grants of Rs 10.3 million and 17 monthly grants of Rs 0.666 million were approved.

Elementary education Ata Elahi, District Welfare Board members Humira Rafiq, Binyameen, Scrutiny Members Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Rasheed and Assistant Muhammad Arshad were also present in the meeting.