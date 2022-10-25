ADCG chairs special price magistrates meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas directed special price control magistrates to conduct raids on markets and shops to check prices and quality of food items.

He said this while addressing the meeting of magistrates at the DC Office on Tuesday.

Shahid Abbas ordered the magistrates to take steps for displaying official price lists at a prominent place in shops.

The ADCG reviewed performance of the magistrates and said the best performing officerswould be awarded with certificates of appreciation.