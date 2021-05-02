ADCG checks facilities at Ramazan bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia Sunday inspected arrangement at different Ramazan bazaars in the provincial capital and reviewed quality, prices and availability of commodities besides inspecting sitting arrangements.

The ADCG visited Ramazan bazaars of Jallo Mor, Lidhar, Chungi Do-gage, Barkat Market and monitored the supply of essential items at all stalls in bazaars and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. He directed the shopkeepers to display approved rate list in their shops at conspicuous places. He further inspected the prices at various stalls including meats, vegetables, fruits, sugar and flour.

The ADCG met visitors and inquired about the quality of essential commodities and prices differences of Ramazan bazaars from the open market.