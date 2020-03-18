UrduPoint.com
ADCG Directs To Make The Machines Ready And Clean In Mianwali

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:52 PM

ADCG directs to make the machines ready and clean in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mianwali Syed Naveed Alam has directed the staff of Population Welfare, family Health Clinic for making operative, ready and cleans the instruments and machinery at all centers in the district.

Addressing a meeting of District Coordination Committee for Population welfare here on Wednesday at Welfare Officer the Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Naveed Alam has directed the staff of all units of population welfare family Health Clinic for making aware the general people and Coronavirus patients about the precautionary steps.

Syed Naveed Alam has directed the Lady Health Workers of Welfare department that they should visit door to door for making aware the residents regarding the precautionary step and implementation on SOPs released by the Punjab Government.

Furthermore, the ADCG has also directed for making sure the sanitation and cleansing conditions at all the centers of Population welfare and Health Clinics.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Population Welfare Department Mianwali whereas he further stressed the officers and staff for performing more and more well. �The district Population Welfare Officer Faseh ur Rehman has briefed about the departmental performance to the ADCG and said that according to thedirection of Punjab Government the Welfare Department has postponed the drive of Walks, Seminars, education sessions whereas the Lady Health Workers were visiting home to home to making aware the people about the precautionary step taken by the Punjab government to prevent the Corona Virus.

