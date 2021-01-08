ADCG finalizes arrangements for Rawalpindi Marathon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that all of the arrangements have been finalized for the Rawalpindi Marathon to be held on January 10.

He said that the Rawalpindi Marathon, organized by the sports Department, will be held in three categories of 6 km to 16 km.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review marathon arrangements. The meeting was attended by District Sports Officer Rawalpindi Shams Tauheed, Traffic Police, Punjab Police, Rescue 1122 and concerned officials of Health Department.

Zahir Anwar Japa said that professional athletes would participate in the first category of 16 km long which would start from T Chowk Rawat and end at Sports Complex Liaquat Bagh while the second and third category would be six km long from Morgah to Liaquat Bagh in which under 16 and blind people will participate.

Anwar Zaheer Japa said that all the participants of the marathon will be given certificates of appreciation while the first, second and third place winners in the 16 km category will be given cash prizes of Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

There will be a award of Rs. 5,000 per person from forth to tenth position, and Rs. 3,000 per person from 11th to 20th position.

He said that the first, second and third position in the category of under-16 and blind people will get Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively while the fourth to tenth position will get Rs 3,000 each.

On the occasion, traffic and security arrangements were also discussed in detail.