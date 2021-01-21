UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADCG For Issuing Of Social Security Card For Labourers In A Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:24 PM

ADCG for issuing of social security card for labourers in a month

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani directed officers concerned to complete registration of labourers and issue social security cards to them within a month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani directed officers concerned to complete registration of labourers and issue social security cards to them within a month.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the project here on Thursday, ADCG snubbed officers of concerned departments for delay in registration of labourers and issuing of social security cards.

He said that there was zero development on the project and added that officers of concerned departments were not paying focus on the project. He said that due to negligence of the officers, the labourers of kilns were deprived of their rights.

Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani directed EOBI department to start pension contribution from the kiln owners.

The ADCG was briefed in the meeting that six FIRs have been registered against child labour and no case of bounded labour has been registered in the district.

Related Topics

Progress From Labour

Recent Stories

International cricket in Pakistan attracts global ..

10 minutes ago

UPDATE - China says Ready to Repair Relations with ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll From Madrid Explosion Rises to 4, Injur ..

2 minutes ago

Ovechkin Among 4 Russian Hockey Players Suspended ..

2 minutes ago

India records 15,223 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago

Rights Group Demands Investigation of French Airst ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.