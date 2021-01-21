ADCG for issuing of social security card for labourers in a month

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani directed officers concerned to complete registration of labourers and issue social security cards to them within a month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani directed officers concerned to complete registration of labourers and issue social security cards to them within a month.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the project here on Thursday, ADCG snubbed officers of concerned departments for delay in registration of labourers and issuing of social security cards.

He said that there was zero development on the project and added that officers of concerned departments were not paying focus on the project. He said that due to negligence of the officers, the labourers of kilns were deprived of their rights.

Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani directed EOBI department to start pension contribution from the kiln owners.

The ADCG was briefed in the meeting that six FIRs have been registered against child labour and no case of bounded labour has been registered in the district.