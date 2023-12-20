ADCG for peace on Christmas, Quaid Day

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Mujahid Abbas on Wednesday urged religious scholars to play the role of maintaining peace on the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Christmas Day.

Presiding over the Inter-Religious Harmony Committee meeting, he said that nothing could be more important than the maintenance of law and order therefore maximum attention was being paid in this direction.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be made and police personnel would perform their duties at all the churches in the district.

The ADCG stressed the need to maintain religious harmony and brotherhood through district peace committees in their respective areas.

He said that strict action would be taken against those who spread religious hatred on social media.

District Khatib Maulana Iqbal Rizvi, Pir Izhar Hussain Bukhari, Pastor Sohail Pervez, Allama Arif Wahidi and other religious leaders attended the meeting.