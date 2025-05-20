ADCG for swift issuance of social security card to kiln labourers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) In a significant move aimed at improving the welfare of labourers, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ghulam Mustafa directed officers concerned for issuance of social security cards of labourers of brick kilns.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee on Tuesday, he emphasized the urgency of registering kiln labourers with the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) to ensure their access to healthcare, financial protection, and other state-provided welfare benefits.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of the Labour Department, the ADCG instructed officials to enhance field operations and ensure visible enforcement of labour laws. He stressed that government directives, especially regarding minimum wages, must be strictly implemented and violators held accountable under the law.

“Concrete measures must be taken to eliminate child labour and bounded labour from the district. All concerned departments must work together through a coordinated strategy to address these issues,” he stated.

The meeting also featured a detailed briefing by Deputy Director Labour, Muhammad Shehbaz, who outlined the current status of enforcement initiatives and challenges faced in the field.

The ADCG urged the department to step up its efforts, reiterating that the Punjab government has undertaken revolutionary reforms for the welfare and rights of workers.

He concluded the meeting by directing all relevant stakeholders to ensure full implementation of the Child Labour Act and to take strict legal action against those found violating labour laws.