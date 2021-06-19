ADCG for welfare of special persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ehsan-ul-Haq Saturday said the special persons were part of our society and their welfare was our collective responsibility.

While presiding over a meeting, the ADCG said the government departments and social organizations could play a vital role in making the special persons useful citizens of the society.

He directed the officials to ensure corona vaccination of special persons to avert them from the coronavirus.

Ehsan asked the departments concerned and NGOs to work together for the welfare of the special persons so that they should not be taken as a burden by their families.

On this occasion, social welfare officials and representatives of NGOs were present.