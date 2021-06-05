ADCG inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Kasur

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabbir Hussain Cheema inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by vaccinating children under five years of age at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabbir Hussain Cheema inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by vaccinating children under five years of age at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, here on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Iqbal Javed, Program Director DHDC Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Aulakh, MS Dr Laiq Chaudhry, doctors and others concerned were also present.

The ADCG said the anti-polio campaign was starting from June 7 to June 11 during which 541,000 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

For the purpose, 1,882 mobile teams, 131 static, 57 transit teams and 4,447 polio workers would administrate anti-polio vaccine amid strict compliance of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added.

He said along with the Health Department, education, Social Welfare, Population Welfare and other departments will also be involved in the campaign.