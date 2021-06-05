UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADCG Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign In Kasur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 08:12 PM

ADCG inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Kasur

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabbir Hussain Cheema inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by vaccinating children under five years of age at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabbir Hussain Cheema inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by vaccinating children under five years of age at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, here on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Iqbal Javed, Program Director DHDC Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Aulakh, MS Dr Laiq Chaudhry, doctors and others concerned were also present.

The ADCG said the anti-polio campaign was starting from June 7 to June 11 during which 541,000 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

For the purpose, 1,882 mobile teams, 131 static, 57 transit teams and 4,447 polio workers would administrate anti-polio vaccine amid strict compliance of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added.

He said along with the Health Department, education, Social Welfare, Population Welfare and other departments will also be involved in the campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Education Population Welfare Mobile June From

Recent Stories

All education institutes to re-open in districts w ..

1 minute ago

G7 Reach 'Historic' Agreement on Global Corporate ..

1 minute ago

Environment protection among top priorities of go ..

1 minute ago

Protection of environment part of PTI's manifesto: ..

1 minute ago

G7 strikes 'historic' agreement over global corpor ..

1 minute ago

3 girls among 10 abducted in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.