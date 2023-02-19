ADCG inspects auction process at vegetable, fruit market

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas visited the vegetable and fruit market early in the morning and inspected the ongoing cleaning work in the city.

On the instructions of deputy commissioner Sialkot, ADCG Shahid Abbas supervised the auction in the vegetable and fruit market and reviewed implementation of the prices and checked the cleanliness situation in the market.

Earlier, ADCG Shahid Abbas, along with the officers of Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), inspected the ongoing cleaning work in the streets, markets and important intersections of the city and issued instructions to the officers and staff.