ADCG Orders Intensifying Anti-dengue Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq, held a meeting to assess the district's dengue situation on Wednesday.

District health officials informed the committee that four confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the district so far this year. Despite this, the district health authority had been proactive, with dengue vector surveillance teams identifying and eliminating dengue larvae at 737 positive locations.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, the district has achieved a 100pc success rate in Dengue Virus Research (DVR) resolution, Technical Potential Vector (TPV) activities, and coverage of dengue hotspots.

Strict enforcement measures have been taken against violations of dengue SOPs, resulting in the registration of 115 FIRs and the issuance of 503 legal notices,the meeting was informed.

ADC General Umar Farooq expressed satisfaction with the health department's efforts and directed officials to further intensify dengue surveillance activities to effectively address any potential outbreaks.

