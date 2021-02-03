ADCG plants saplings

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal along with the members board of governors of Center of Excellence Pilot Secondary school planted saplings here on Wednesday.

He said a comprehensive tree planting plan had been made in the district under the Clean Green Pakistan programme.

He urged students and teachers to come forward and play their role in providing pollution-free atmosphere to people as it was a national obligation and a noble cause as well.