ADCG Pledges Support For Visually Impaired Persons

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Umar Farooq has committed to making every possible effort to address the issues faced by visually impaired individuals.

Speaking at an event held at the Government Primary school for Blind Girls in Satellite Town, Sargodha, here on Tuesday to mark World White Cane Day, he emphasized the importance of a compassionate approach towards the visually impaired, who serve society under challenging conditions.

ADCG Umar Farooq assured that all resources would be utilized to provide necessary facilities to the visually impaired. He said, "The doors of my office are open 24/7 for the visually impaired.

Participating in the event has brought me immense peace, and the moments spent with these children are unforgettable."

The event featured colorful activities by the children and speeches highlighting the significance of white cane.

Principal Government Primary School for Blind Girls, Riaz Ahmed Bhatti, Dr. Haroon Rashid Tabassum and others also addressed the seminar.

The speakers stressed the need for year-round awareness programs about the importance of white cane.

Principal Riaz Ahmed Bhatti thanked the guests and appealed to the administration for support in constructing a dedicated building for the institution.

