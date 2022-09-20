ADCG reviews anti dengue measures

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Nawaz has said two more dengue cases had been reported in the district during the last four days.

He expressed these views while addressing the 40th meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti dengue here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by CEO District Health Authority Dr Ahmad Nasir, DHO Dr Waseem Mirza, Entomologist Saharish Khalid and officials of departments concerned.

He said that the android base surveillance in the district was underway daily and so far dengue larvae had been found at 81 different sites.

On this occasion, DHO Dr Wasim Mirza said cases were registered against 64 people during the lastone month and eight shops, workshops and properties were sealed while notices wereissued to 791 people.