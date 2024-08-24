ADCG Reviews 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' Project Registration
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Asad Ali paid visit to registration centres established at the district and tehsil level for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' housing project to review the registration process, here on Saturday.
He inspected the registration centres at District Council Lodhran, Assistant Commissioner office Kahror Pacca, and Assistant Commissioner office Dunyapur. The district administration has commenced the registration process for the housing project, an initiative by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for low-income families.
Registration centres have been set up at the district level at the District Council Lodhran and at the tehsil level in the offices of the assistant commissioners. CM Maryam Nawaz has also launched an online portal for the project to facilitate registration and information. People could either register or seek information at the registration centres, established by the district administration.
Additionally, citizens could also apply through the "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" portal acag.punjab.gov.pk.
For further assistance regarding the program, citizens could call the helpline number 0800-09100.
