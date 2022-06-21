ADCG reviews arrangements finalized for PP-7 by-elections

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rawalpindi Qasim Ijaz here on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements finalized for by-elections in PP-7.

Chairing a meeting the ADCG said that all the preparations have been completed for the by-elections.

According to a district administration spokesman, the meeting was attended by Director Local Government and other officers of the departments concerned.

Qasim Ijaz said that all the preparations have been completed for the by-elections to be held on July 17 in PP-7, Kallar Syedan and Kahuta tehsils of Rawalpindi district.

He said that polling stations would be set up in 10 Union Councils (UCs) of Kallar Syedan and 6 UCs of Kahuta.

He further informed that foolproof security arrangements would be finalized for the by-elections and besides Police personnel; Punjab Rangers would also be deployed to ensure tight security arrangements at all the polling stations in the constituency.