ADCG reviews arrangements for anti-polio, dengue campaigns

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:47 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Friday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns in the city

According to a spokesperson for district administration here, all the relevant authorities were present in the meeting and they discussed important issues related to anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns.

On the occasion, ADCG Shahid Abbas Kathia said that 30,029 houses were checked for dengue larvae during last day.

He said that 1,149 indoor teams while 374 outdoor teams were performing their work.

He said that the teams checked 3933 total hotspots out of which 14 suspected cases came under observation, adding that no confirmed case of dengue was seen.

Shahid Abbas Kathia said that the teams recovered 267 dengue larvae, adding that they destroyed the dengue larvae on the spot.

He said that city district administration would start polio campaign in 169 union councils, adding that 1.8 million children under the age of five years are targeted to be vaccinated against polio.

