ADCG reviews performance of departments

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal said on Tuesday that all departments would have to create awareness activities about dengue virus as per SOPs on daily basis and strict action would be taken against those departments who would show negligence in this regard.

He stated this while reviewing the performance of the departments in the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue.

The ADCG said that people should given awareness to the people about the prevention of dengue.

He said that everyone should come forward to play pivotal role in promoting the anti-dengue awareness, its hazards and the preventive measures as well in the society.

He urged the masses to keep windows and doors closed so that mosquitoes do not enter their homes due to climate change.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr. Afzal Bhili, CEO education Maqbool Ahmed Shakir, DO Emergency Naveed Iqbal, CO Tehsil Council Ansar Sahi, Dr. Javed Sahi, DO Population Welfare Nadeem Ahmed Chatha and local officials from the concerned departments.