ADCG reviews performance of Rescue 1122

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal in the DC's office here on Thursday.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal while giving a brief in the meeting said the Rescue 1122 received 1,544 emergency calls in the last month (October) and saved lives of 1,622 people.

As many as 704 calls of accidents, 64 of fire incidents, 50 of crime emergencies, five of drowning incidents, 588 of medical emergencies and 133 were of special rescue emergencies, he added.

The additional deputy commissioner general appreciated the performance of the Rescue 1122 and issued instructions.