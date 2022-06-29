ADCG reviews prices of edibles in market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Mujtaba Bharwana on Wednesday presided over a meeting on price control here at DC office.

According to a spokesperson for DC office here, the meeting was attended by officers of all allied departments.

On the occasion, the officers briefed the meeting regarding measures taken to control the prices of edibles in the market.

The ADC Mujtaba issued directions regarding ensuring sale of essential commodities at government rates.

He said that the officers should ensure the supply, availability, quality, quantity and prices of essential commodities at DC counters.

He directed the officers to check the rate lists on fruits and vegetables shops and ensured to display rate list at a prominent place.

He directed to ensure the sale of "roti" and "Nan" at tandoor on government fixed prices, adding that Nan should be sold at Rs. 15 and roti at Rs 10.

He said that officers should take strict action and imposed fines against profiteering.

He said that government striving to provide every possible relief to the people.