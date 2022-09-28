ADCG stresses to intensify dengue surveillance campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ahmed Nawaz stressed on the need to intensify the dengue vector surveillance campaign to prevent the spread of dengue in the district.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of District Anti-Dengue Committee here on Wednesday. CEO District Health Authority Dr. Ahmad Nasir,District Heads of Provincial Departments and Chief Officers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting participants,ADCG Ahmed Nawaz said that various sessions were needed to provide awareness among the citizens to prevent dengue.

So far 50 cases of dengue were reported in the district,he added.

He said that cases will be registered against those responsible for violating dengue SOPs.

He said that at present 35 beds were reserved for dengue patients in government hospitals.

ADCG expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of tehsil Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial teams regarding surveillance and directed the DDHOs to improve surveillance.

Earlier, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Ahmad Nasir gave a briefing to the meeting participants.