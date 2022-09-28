UrduPoint.com

ADCG Stresses To Intensify Dengue Surveillance Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ADCG stresses to intensify dengue surveillance campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ahmed Nawaz stressed on the need to intensify the dengue vector surveillance campaign to prevent the spread of dengue in the district.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of District Anti-Dengue Committee here on Wednesday. CEO District Health Authority Dr. Ahmad Nasir,District Heads of Provincial Departments and Chief Officers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting participants,ADCG Ahmed Nawaz said that various sessions were needed to provide awareness among the citizens to prevent dengue.

So far 50 cases of dengue were reported in the district,he added.

He said that cases will be registered against those responsible for violating dengue SOPs.

He said that at present 35 beds were reserved for dengue patients in government hospitals.

ADCG expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of tehsil Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial teams regarding surveillance and directed the DDHOs to improve surveillance.

Earlier, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Ahmad Nasir gave a briefing to the meeting participants.

Related Topics

Dengue Nasir Daska Pasrur Sambrial Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

28 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

3 hours ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

4 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.