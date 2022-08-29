UrduPoint.com

ADCG Visits Anti-dengue Control Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rawalpindi Captain (R) Qasim Ijaz Monday visited the Anti-Dengue control room established in the Chak Jalal Din area and assessed the cleanliness situation of streets and plots.

The ADCG, who also has charge of MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC), directed the officials to empty the trash trolleys and clean the streets and drains daily.

He directed the officials to raise awareness among the masses about the life cycle, prevalence, handling, and avoidance of dengue.

The MD urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not throw garbage or other material in the open.

He said that the issue of dengue spread was severe and linked with public health, adding, "Keeping our surroundings clean will only help improve society," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Chak Jalal din was the most vulnerable site of dengue spread in Potohar town, and around 216 cases had been reported from this locality out of 367 cases reported so far in Rawalpindi.

