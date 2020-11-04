ADCG visits Rescue centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Farooq Akmal visited Rescue Central Station 1122 here on Wednesday.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Region Syed Kamal Abid, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal and Chief Rescue Guard Jamil Janjua were also present.

He inspected the rescue station building, community training room, conference room, equipment and vehicles used in the rescue emergency.

Later, certificates of appreciation were also distributed among officers and rescuers.