UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADCG Visits Shelter Home

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:11 PM

ADCG visits shelter home

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Safdar Virk following the directions by Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed visited shelter home at Data Darbar, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Safdar Virk following the directions by Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed visited shelter home at Data Darbar, here on Wednesday.

The ADCG inspected the arrangements made by the administration besides checking standard of facilities being provided to the deserving people.

He also talked to the people residing in the shelter home. He directed the officials to ensure provision of facilities to the residents.

Meanwhile, DC Saleha Saeed instructed the senior officers to continue visits to the shelter homes to monitor the services.

Related Topics

Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Police shouldn’t rob the business community: Mia ..

4 minutes ago

Facebook steps up to control misleading health con ..

9 minutes ago

Nisar Nasik laid to rest

30 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

32 seconds ago

Youth shot dead by robbers in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago

DG, SBP greets Pak winning pair on defeating India ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.