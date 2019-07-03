ADCG visits shelter home

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Safdar Virk following the directions by Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed visited shelter home at Data Darbar, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Safdar Virk following the directions by Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed visited shelter home at Data Darbar , here on Wednesday.

The ADCG inspected the arrangements made by the administration besides checking standard of facilities being provided to the deserving people.

He also talked to the people residing in the shelter home. He directed the officials to ensure provision of facilities to the residents.

Meanwhile, DC Saleha Saeed instructed the senior officers to continue visits to the shelter homes to monitor the services.