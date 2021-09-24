ADCG visits various areas to check work under Khidmat program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kechi reviewed the sanitation works under the program "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per".

He visited different areas of Bahawalpur city. He inspected the sanitation, drainage works and also checked the attendance of the staff. He said that the officers and staff of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and Metropolitan Corporation should work with devotion to make the program more efficient and successful.