ADCG Visits Vegetable, Fruit Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Narowal Hafiz Irfan
Hameed visited vegetable and fruit market on Wednesday morning.
He reviewed the bidding process and prices of vegetables and
fruits, including the Kissan platform set up in the vegetable market.
He directed the Secretary Market Committee to focus on cleanliness
and security arrangements in the vegetable market.
The ADC General warned that there would be no leniency with
those who exceed the officially fixed prices and set their own rates,
adding that providing relief to the people was top priority.