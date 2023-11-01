ADCG visits vegetable, fruit market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Narowal Hafiz Irfan

Hameed visited vegetable and fruit market on Wednesday morning.

He reviewed the bidding process and prices of vegetables and

fruits, including the Kissan platform set up in the vegetable market.

He directed the Secretary Market Committee to focus on cleanliness

and security arrangements in the vegetable market.

The ADC General warned that there would be no leniency with

those who exceed the officially fixed prices and set their own rates,

adding that providing relief to the people was top priority.